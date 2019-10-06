Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $149.33

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,147. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $147.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.