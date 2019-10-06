Brokerages Expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.99. WABCO also posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.88 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WABCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,260,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,149,000 after purchasing an additional 177,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 124.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,665,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,805,000 after purchasing an additional 923,359 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,314,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,252,000 after purchasing an additional 839,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. 130,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. WABCO has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.