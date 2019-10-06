Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.13. 535,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,888. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

