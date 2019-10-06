Brokerages Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 478,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

In other news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,395.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,937 shares of company stock worth $554,775 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

