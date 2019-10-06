Brokerages Expect InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ICMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 16,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,746. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

