BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
BVSN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. BroadVision has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 72.12% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%.
BroadVision Company Profile
BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.
