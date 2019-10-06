Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 40,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

In related news, Treasurer Debra Aileen Dealcuaz sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $74,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Bridgford sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $117,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

