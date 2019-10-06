BriaCoin (BRIA) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $51,859.00 and $119.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,563.53 or 2.32199853 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00087787 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

