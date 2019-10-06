Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Cap of $21.59 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Bread has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003038 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $421,287.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.