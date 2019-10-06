Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.21.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. 157,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.97. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

