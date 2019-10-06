Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.21.
Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. 157,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.97. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $70.09.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
