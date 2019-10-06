Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. 411,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,369. The company has a market capitalization of $951.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $999,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

