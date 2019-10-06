Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 295.45 ($3.86).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.93. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.00.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.