Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BCEI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 100,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,109. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 61.37%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 204,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

