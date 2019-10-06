BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.72.

BLK stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,650. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

