Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 183,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

