BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,943,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 331,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

