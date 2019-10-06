BitDice Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Million (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One BitDice token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. BitDice has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $305.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDice has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01026289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitDice

BitDice was first traded on August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me . BitDice’s official message board is medium.com/@bitdice . The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

