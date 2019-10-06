Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0013 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $40,022.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,071,100 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

