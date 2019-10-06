Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $15.41 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $119.75 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $15.41 or 0.00191311 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01026680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap, LBank, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

