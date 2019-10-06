BidaskClub Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.03.
Shares of MYL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 2,926,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.
In other Mylan news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 258.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
