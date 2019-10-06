BidaskClub Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mylan in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 2,926,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Mark purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,859 shares of company stock worth $1,628,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 258.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

