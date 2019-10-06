Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

BYSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,039. The firm has a market cap of $394.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.30. Beyondspring has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,904,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Featured Story: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.