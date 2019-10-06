BetterBetting (BETR) Hits Market Capitalization of $187,611.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $187,611.00 and approximately $514.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,152,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

