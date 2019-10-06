Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.58.

BDC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. 273,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,971. Belden has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

