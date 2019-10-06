Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BDC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Belden to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. 273,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,971. Belden has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,058.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Belden by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 338,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Belden by 56.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 1,386.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 3,548.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 899.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.