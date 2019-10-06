Beaxy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,050.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $968,176.00 and approximately $7,050.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038140 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.05393887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,163,037 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

