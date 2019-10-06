Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. 1,261,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

