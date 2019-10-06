Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

