Barclays Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $158.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $155.82. 2,563,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.81 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 3,427.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.