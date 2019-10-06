Barclays Raises RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $175.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.40.

RNR traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.18. 227,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,793. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $195.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total value of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

