Barclays Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Equal Weight

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 819,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after buying an additional 474,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 564,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

