Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.37. 41,831,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,324,056. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

