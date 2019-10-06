Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of BCPC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.22. Balchem has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Balchem by 180.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

