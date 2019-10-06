Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHGE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 104.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 78,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,514.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.