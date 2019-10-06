B3Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $817.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $297,906.00 and $817.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One B3Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00882538 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

KB3 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 753,970,909 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

