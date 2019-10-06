Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 488,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 829,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

