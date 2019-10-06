Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATXI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Garrett Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

