Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 386 ($5.04) to GBX 414 ($5.41) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 537.36 ($7.02).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 488 ($6.38). The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 545.10. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

In related news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.