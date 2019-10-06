AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, HSBC raised AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE:AUO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 6,784,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

