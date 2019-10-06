AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATRC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,595. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares in the company, valued at $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,258 shares of company stock worth $2,098,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 356,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 675,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.