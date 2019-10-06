Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATRA. Roth Capital began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 379,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,715. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after buying an additional 619,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 1,143,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,485,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,295,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

