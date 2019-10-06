Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 232,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,228. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

