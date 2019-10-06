Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

ASUR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 232,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 69.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

