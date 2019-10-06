Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 727,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 1,152,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,953,000 after buying an additional 379,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 621.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 194,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.