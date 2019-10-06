Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 727,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 99.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

