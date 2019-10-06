Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 158.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 727,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

