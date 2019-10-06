Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 153,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 213,363 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

