Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Aspen Aerogels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 9,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,335.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.