Asgard Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Asgard token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a market capitalization of $891,570.00 and $402,835.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asgard has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00191907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01033269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard's total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io

The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

