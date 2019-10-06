Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $90.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of ABG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.13. 128,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $83,268.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

