ArtByte Market Capitalization Achieves $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00688993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015217 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.